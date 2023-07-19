Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $145.30, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.08% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Celsius Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 158.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $278.87 million, up 81.06% from the year-ago period.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.37% and +69.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 100.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.65.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CELH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

