Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $88.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.21%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 122.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $219.87 million, up 64.84% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +140.68% and +54.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.58% lower within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 82.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.88.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

