Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $105.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.76% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 38.07% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.11% in that time.

Celsius Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $143.78 million, up 120.95% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $587.08 million, which would represent changes of +840% and +86.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 222.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.49, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.