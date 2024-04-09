Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $84.64, marking a +1% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.20, marking a 53.85% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $390.22 million, indicating a 50.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $1.87 billion, signifying shifts of +41.56% and +41.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher. Right now, Celsius Holdings Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 76.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.54.

Investors should also note that CELH has a PEG ratio of 2.44 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.