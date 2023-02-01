Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $100.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.34% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $175.32 million, up 68.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.07% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 85.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.81.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

