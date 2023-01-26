Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $102.16, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $175.32 million, up 68.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.07% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 86.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.73, so we one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.