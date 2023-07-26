Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $147.35, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.7% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Celsius Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $278.87 million, up 81.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +154.37% and +69.6%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 102.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.01.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

