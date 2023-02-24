Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $92.07, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 1, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $176.13 million, up 68.95% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 77.56 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.33.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CELH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.