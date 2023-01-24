Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $104.02, marking a +0.6% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Celsius Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $175.32 million, up 68.17% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.07% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.43, so we one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

