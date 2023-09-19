Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $197.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 169.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $344.33 million, up 82.93% from the prior-year quarter.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +170.72% and +88.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.32% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 107.23 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.05, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

