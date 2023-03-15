Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $83.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Celsius Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $219.87 million, up 64.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion, which would represent changes of +140.68% and +54.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.58% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celsius Holdings Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 78.99 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.09.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

