Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $96.18, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.18% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.6% in that time.

Celsius Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $176.13 million, up 68.95% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.71% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 82.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.95.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

