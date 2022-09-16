Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $100.70, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.28% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Celsius Holdings Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 333.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $163.19 million, up 71.94% from the year-ago period.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $619.97 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +780% and +97.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 230.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.78, so we one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CELH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



