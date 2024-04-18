Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $69.97, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 21.73% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 53.85% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $390.22 million, indicating a 50.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $1.87 billion, indicating changes of +41.56% and +41.62%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. At present, Celsius Holdings Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 65.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.55.

It is also worth noting that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

