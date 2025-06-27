Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $45.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.99% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.22, marking a 21.43% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $628.61 million, up 56.38% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.81 per share and a revenue of $2.17 billion, representing changes of +15.71% and +60.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.35% lower. As of now, Celsius Holdings Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.22, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

