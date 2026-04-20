Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $33.78, moving -4.17% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 15.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $748.67 million, up 127.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.55 per share and a revenue of $3.37 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.67% and +33.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.86% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.68. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.01.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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