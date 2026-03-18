Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $41.50, demonstrating a -5.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.46%.

The stock of company has risen by 0.11% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.11%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $748.34 million, indicating a 127.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.56 per share and a revenue of $3.35 billion, indicating changes of +16.42% and +33.02%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.1% higher. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.27.

Meanwhile, CELH's PEG ratio is currently 1.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.71.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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