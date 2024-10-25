Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $31.66, denoting a -0.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 83.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $269.63 million, down 29.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.79 per share and a revenue of $1.37 billion, demonstrating changes of +2.6% and +3.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.94% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 40.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.13.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

