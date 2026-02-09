Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) was down 5.47% at $47.81. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.9%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.4% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 14.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.19, reflecting a 35.71% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $638.18 million, indicating a 92.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.57% and +79.39%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.8% upward. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.68, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

