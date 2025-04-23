Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) reached $37.27, with a -1.51% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.5%.

The the stock of company has risen by 7.32% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.20, showcasing a 25.93% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $345.26 million, down 2.94% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $2.19 billion, signifying shifts of +50% and +61.43%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.64% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.78, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CELH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

