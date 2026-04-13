Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $33.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.41% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $748.67 million, indicating a 127.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $3.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.42% and +33.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.77, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that CELH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.