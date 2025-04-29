Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $35.46, denoting a -1.31% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.19, signifying a 29.63% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $342.53 million, indicating a 3.71% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.02 per share and a revenue of $2.19 billion, representing changes of +45.71% and +61.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.45% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.37. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.47.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.71 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.