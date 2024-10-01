Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $31.20, demonstrating a -0.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 17.54% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 76.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $285.19 million, down 25.88% from the year-ago period.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.49% and +5.89%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Celsius Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 18.76% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.44. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.94 for its industry.

We can also see that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.95.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

