Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $29.33, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.52%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.53% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.82%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, down 10.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $891.45 million, up 20.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $3.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.66% and +32.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. As of now, Celsius Holdings Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.73. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.28 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CELH has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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