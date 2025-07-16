Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $44.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.35% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 3.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 2.09%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.23, signifying a 17.86% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $631.19 million, up 57.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion, which would represent changes of +17.14% and +60.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.69% higher. Right now, Celsius Holdings Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.39. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.81.

It's also important to note that CELH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.66.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.