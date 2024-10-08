Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $28.74, denoting a -0.28% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.45%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 13.69% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 76.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $273.75 million, indicating a 28.85% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.38 billion, which would represent changes of +6.49% and +4.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.48% downward. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.15. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.3 of its industry.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

