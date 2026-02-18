Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $43.40, demonstrating a -1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.

The stock of company has fallen by 22.54% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 26, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 35.71% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $638.18 million, indicating a 92.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.14% and +79.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.62.

Meanwhile, CELH's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, placing it within the bottom 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CELH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

