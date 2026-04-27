Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $33.14, demonstrating a -4.19% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.92% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 61.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $755.22 million, up 129.36% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.6 per share and a revenue of $3.37 billion, indicating changes of +19.4% and +34.11%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher within the past month. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.49.

Also, we should mention that CELH has a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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