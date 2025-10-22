Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $61.60, demonstrating a -2.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

The company's stock has climbed by 24.29% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $712.38 million, indicating a 168.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.12 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +60% and +80.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.61% higher. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.95, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CELH's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

