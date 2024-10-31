Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $30.08, denoting a -1.99% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.86%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.79% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.48% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 83.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $269.63 million, reflecting a 29.92% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.6% and +3.74%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.94% lower. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.76. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.68.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

