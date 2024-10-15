Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $34.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

The company's stock has climbed by 4.94% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 76.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $269.63 million, indicating a 29.92% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.82 per share and a revenue of $1.37 billion, signifying shifts of +6.49% and +4.21%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.46% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.7. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.52 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CELH's PEG ratio is currently 2.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

