Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $33.07, denoting a +1.75% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.17%.

The company's stock has dropped by 17.68% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $294.46 million, down 23.47% from the prior-year quarter.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $1.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.39% and +6.72%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Celsius Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.19% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.24. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.68 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.