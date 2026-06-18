Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $30.80, demonstrating a +1.38% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.11% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.43, reflecting a 8.51% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $901.25 million, up 21.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $3.35 billion, which would represent changes of +18.66% and +33.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.98, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CELH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 2.34 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.