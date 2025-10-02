Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $58.90, moving +2.43% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.89% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $699.3 million, indicating a 163.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $2.41 billion, indicating changes of +55.71% and +78.14%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. As of now, Celsius Holdings Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.8. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.18.

Meanwhile, CELH's PEG ratio is currently 1.29. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.77.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

