Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $45.59, demonstrating a +1.95% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.66% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, up 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $642.32 million, indicating a 93.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion, which would represent changes of +78.57% and +79.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.93, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.95.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

