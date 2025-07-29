Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) was up +1.02% at $47.44. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.38%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.23% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 1.13%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, down 17.86% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $631.19 million, indicating a 57.02% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.82 per share and a revenue of $2.18 billion, representing changes of +17.14% and +60.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.23% increase. Currently, Celsius Holdings Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Celsius Holdings Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.54.

Also, we should mention that CELH has a PEG ratio of 1.67. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.73 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

