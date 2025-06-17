Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $44.16, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.84% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.91%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.41% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.22, signifying a 21.43% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $628.61 million, indicating a 56.38% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

CELH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.71% and +60.34%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.74% lower within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.43, which means Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.