Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $31.02, denoting a -1.93% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 20.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.08, down 73.33% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $294.46 million, indicating a 23.47% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, indicating changes of +6.49% and +6.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.76% lower within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.61.

It is also worth noting that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.83.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

