Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ended the recent trading session at $34.28, demonstrating a -1.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Celsius Holdings Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 73.33%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $294.46 million, indicating a 23.47% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.83 per share and a revenue of $1.41 billion, indicating changes of +7.79% and +6.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.59% lower. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.05. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.42 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CELH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

