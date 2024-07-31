Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) ending at $46.83, denoting a +1.12% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.23, showcasing a 35.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $388.87 million, up 19.33% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, indicating changes of +36.36% and +22.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.91% decrease. Celsius Holdings Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.32. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.2.

One should further note that CELH currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, finds itself in the bottom 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

