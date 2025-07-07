Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $45.69, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.94%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.92%.

The company's stock has climbed by 14.68% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.23, reflecting a 17.86% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $629.29 million, indicating a 56.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.14% and +60.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher within the past month. Celsius Holdings Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.37, so one might conclude that Celsius Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CELH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

