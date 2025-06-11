Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $42.07, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.27% for the day.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 12.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.96%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.22, marking a 21.43% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $628.17 million, indicating a 56.27% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.81 per share and a revenue of $2.17 billion, signifying shifts of +15.71% and +60.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Celsius Holdings Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.76% downward. Celsius Holdings Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.67. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.38.

It is also worth noting that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

