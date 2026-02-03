Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $50.36, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.84% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.43%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 6.72% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 8.48%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Celsius Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 35.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $638.18 million, up 92.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.43 billion, which would represent changes of +78.57% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celsius Holdings Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. As of now, Celsius Holdings Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Celsius Holdings Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34.58. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.95.

It is also worth noting that CELH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CELH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.