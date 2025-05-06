CELSIUS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CELH Reports Quarterly Earnings

CELSIUS HOLDINGS ($CELH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $329,280,000, missing estimates of $350,907,540 by $-21,627,540.

CELSIUS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

CELSIUS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $CELH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM H. MILMOE sold 65,000 shares for an estimated $2,024,750

CAROLINE S LEVY sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,878,800

PAUL H. STOREY (Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 10,188 shares for an estimated $262,544

JOYCE RUSSELL sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $113,880

CELSIUS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of CELSIUS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CELSIUS HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CELH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

