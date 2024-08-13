Celsius Holdings (CELH) Trading Near 52-Week Low: How to Play Ahead?

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH has seen its shares dive as much as 58.5% in the past three months, lagging the industry's drop of 4.9%. Additionally, the energy drinks company trailed the broader Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the S&P 500's respective growth of 0.2% and 1.8% during the same period.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Once hailed for delivering consecutive quarters of 100% growth, Celsius Holdings is now grappling with decelerating revenue improvement and intensifying competition in the energy drinks market. Closing the trading session at $38.03 on Aug 12, the stock hovers close to its recently hit 52-week low of $36.17. Furthermore, CELH is trading below its 50 and 200-day moving average, indicating potential weakness in the stock's momentum.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Understanding the Sharp Pullback

The biggest concern surrounding Celsius Holdings is the evident deceleration in its revenue growth and diminishing market share. The company's 23.4% year-over-year revenue increase in the second quarter of 2024, though objectively solid, falls short of the high expectations set by its earlier extraordinary growth figures. Additionally, in the four-week period ended Jul 14, Celsius Holdings held an 11% share in the MULOC category, marking a 50-basis point contraction from the previous quarter, raising alarms about the company’s ability to sustain its competitive edge in a saturated market.



Despite having a strong positioning in the energy drinks market, Celsius Holdings faces broader industry challenges, including energy-drink fatigue, rising health concerns and a general decline in discretionary spending. The market is becoming increasingly crowded, with new entrants vying for consumer attention and market share. Consequently, the company is finding it increasingly difficult to differentiate itself from competitors like Monster Beverage MNST and Red Bull, who have long dominated the market.



Moreover, CELH's heavy reliance on distribution partnerships presents another potential vulnerability. While the recent partnership with PepsiCo PEP has spurred growth, depending too much on a single partner can be problematic. PepsiCo's push for better inventory management has led to reduced sales growth for Celsius Holdings, revealing the vulnerability of this partnership. As PepsiCo seeks more favorable terms and efficient operations, CELH may struggle to maintain its growth without relying so heavily on PepsiCo's distribution network.



Industry experts have noted a downside in Celsius Holdings' limited international footprint, with just about 5% of its revenues coming from outside North America. The slow international expansion and reliance on the North American market expose the company to heightened risks, particularly if domestic growth stalls or faces increased competition.



Margins are another area of concern. Despite an improvement in gross margins during the second quarter, CELH has adopted a cautious outlook for the rest of the year. This caution reflects worries about rising raw material costs, such as aluminum and fuel, and the potential impact of a more extensive promotional incentive calendar. Investors might view this as an indication of possible margin compression in the future.

Estimates Lose Sheen

Celsius Holdings appears in a troubled spot. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal year earnings per share has moved downward by 2.9% and 6% to $1.02 and $1.26, respectively, over the past seven days. This downward adjustment reflects a negative sentiment among analysts and suggests potential challenges in achieving projected profitability.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation Concerns

Celsius Holdings’ valuation remains a point of contention. Despite the pullback in the stock price, CELH is trading at a premium relative to industry peers, which seems increasingly difficult to justify given the slowdown in growth and market share losses. The company is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 32.65, much higher than the industry’s 16.05.

Can Growth Strategies Turn the Tide?

Celsius Holdings remains focused on undertaking strategic initiatives to fuel growth and expand market share. The company's ongoing investments in innovation, branding and marketing reflect its dedication to enhancing its competitive position. By continually introducing new flavors and formulations, Celsius Holdings is aligning with evolving consumer preferences to regain its market share.



Another silver lining for CELH is that it has secured shelf space in major retail chains, convenience stores and online platforms, significantly enhancing its market reach. Partnerships with leading distributors and retailers, such as Walmart WMT, Target and Amazon, have provided a strong platform.



Celsius is also actively working to increase its footprint in the energy drinks sector. The company's efforts to diversify its product lineup and enter new markets demonstrate a proactive approach to expanding its consumer base. This strategic expansion could open up additional revenue streams and mitigate reliance on the North American market.



These growth strategies and proactive measures are designed to help Celsius Holdings overcome current challenges and capitalize on potential opportunities.

What’s Next for Investors?

While Celsius Holdings continues to push forward with innovation and strategic initiatives to bolster its market position, the challenges it faces cannot be overlooked. The slowdown in revenue growth, intensifying competition, dependency on key partnerships and broader economic uncertainties are significant headwinds that may weigh on future performance. Coupled with a stretched valuation, these factors suggest that a more cautious approach may be warranted. Investors who have enjoyed the stock's past gains might find this an opportune moment to reassess their positions, especially given the potential for further volatility.



Celsius Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



