Celsius Holdings (CELH) to Enter France With Suntory Partnership

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH has taken a significant step toward international expansion, with plans to enter the French market through a strategic alliance with Suntory Beverage & Food France. This move is part of CELH's broader strategy to enhance its global presence, which includes similar agreements for distribution in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Ireland.



Celsius Holdings, recognized for its innovative energy drinks, plans to launch its products in France by the fourth quarter of 2024, aiming for a wider rollout in 2025. This initiative reflects the company’s ambition to capture market share and offer a distinctive consumer experience in the competitive energy drink sector.



The partnership with Suntory leverages the latter's robust network and market expertise, providing a solid foundation for Celsius to reach French consumers. Suntory, a subsidiary of the global Suntory Group, brings extensive distribution capabilities and insight into the local beverage landscape.



This collaboration not only diversifies Suntory’s product range but also underscores the mutual growth opportunities and the shared goal of bringing innovative offerings to the market.



For retailers, this expansion offers a lucrative opportunity to introduce a novel product to their assortments. Celsius Holdings’ venture into the French market, backed by Suntory's support, signifies a proactive approach to navigating local markets and a commitment to innovation in the beverage industry.



Other Growth Endeavors

Celsius is focused on growing through increased distribution, expansion in non-tracked channels, and long-term international expansion, driven by innovative product offerings and strategic market approaches. Also, the company's marketing strategies and partnerships, including sponsorships with Formula One’s Ferrari racing team and Major League Soccer, align with its mission to enhance brand visibility and connect with consumers' lifestyles.



The company has nearly achieved complete distribution coverage in the United States, with significant plans for increasing distribution points and expanding into non-tracked channels. The company's partnership with PepsiCo for North America distribution and key accounts signifies strategic alliances that bolster Celsius’ market presence.



Celsius, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has surged a whopping 175% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 5.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current and next fiscal years is pegged at $1.09 and $1.53 per share, suggesting 41.6% and 39.8% year-over-year growth, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the current and next fiscal years is pegged at $1.87 billion and $2.43 billion, indicating 41.6% and 30.3% year-over-year growth, respectively.

