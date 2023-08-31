Celsius Holdings (CELH) Price Target Increased by 24.68% to 197.37

The average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) has been revised to 197.37 / share. This is an increase of 24.68% from the prior estimate of 158.30 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 288.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.73% from the latest reported closing price of 194.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 18.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is 0.32%, an increase of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 54,845K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,597K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,683K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 53.27% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,335K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 74.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 766.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,323K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares, representing an increase of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 65.57% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,235K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 52.31% over the last quarter.

Celsius Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

