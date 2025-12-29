Celsius Holdings Bets on Brand Synergies to Drive Long-Term Scale

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH is increasingly using brand synergies as a core building block to support long-term scale as the company brings together Celsius, Alani Nu and Rockstar Energy under a more unified operating structure. On the third-quarter 2025earnings call management emphasized that the focus is not just on expanding the portfolio, but on making the brands work better together across distribution, marketing and retail execution.



As these brands move further into the PepsiCo PEP distribution system, Celsius Holdings is aligning how products are placed in stores, how promotions are timed and how priority items are supported across channels. Management noted that presenting a coordinated energy portfolio helps simplify conversations with retailers and improves how the brands perform on the shelf. This approach allows CELH to expand its reach and visibility while keeping execution consistent.



The company also noted that ideas and learnings from one brand are increasingly being used across the portfolio. Insights from the core Celsius brand, along with Alani Nu’s strong performance with limited-time flavors and consumer engagement, are helping shape decisions across other brands. At the same time, Rockstar Energy is being brought into the same sales and operating structure, with a focus on stabilizing the brand while taking advantage of shared resources.



On the operations side, Celsius Holdings is starting to benefit from moving larger volumes through the same sourcing, logistics and planning systems. Management emphasized that using shared infrastructure helps make integration smoother and more efficient while still allowing each brand to maintain its positioning and appeal to consumers.



Overall, the third quarter underscored Celsius Holdings’ belief that disciplined brand integration, rather than managing brands in isolation, is key to building a scalable and more efficient platform over time.

CELH’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Celsius Holdings, which competes with PepsiCo and Monster Beverage MNST, has seen its shares surge 76.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 14.8%. Shares of PepsiCo have declined 5.2%, while Monster Beverage rallied 47.2% in the aforementioned period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CELH’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 reflects a higher valuation than the industry’s average of 14.53. Celsius Holdings has a Value Score of D. Celsius Holdings is also trading at a premium to PepsiCo (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 16.82) while trading at a discount to Monster Beverage’s ratio of 34.39.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CELH’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 78.6% and 18.7%, respectively.



Celsius Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

