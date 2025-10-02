Celsius Holdings and Builders FirstSource have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 2, 2025 – Zacks Equity Research shares Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH as the Bull of the Day and Builders FirstSource BLDR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Chevron Corp. CVX, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM and ConocoPhillips COP.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. is a global beverage company and maker of premium, lifestyle energy drink CELSIUS. The stock boasts the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS expectations increasing across the board over recent months.

Most are familiar with the company’s energy drinks, which saw great reception among consumers over recent years. Let’s take a closer look at how it currently stacks up.

Celsius Breaks Sales Record

CELH shares have had an interesting story, notably hot in the post-COVID period before experiencing a drastic plunge in the back half of 2024. But shares have rebounded in a big way in 2025 so far, up nearly 120% and widely outperforming.

The share plunge was driven by weakening sales growth rates, as we can see below. After experiencing years of sizable year-over-year growth percentages, the -30% decline in the September 2024 period reflected a massive red flag for growth-focused investors.

But sales growth turned positive again in its latest period on a YoY basis, helping the stock see some post-earnings gains. Please note that the chart below tracks YoY % change in sales, not actual sales numbers.

Its latest set of quarterly results came in well above expectations, with CELH crushing the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by more than 100% and reporting sales nearly 15% ahead of consensus expectations. Sales of $740 million reflected a record and soared more than 80% year-over-year, whereas adjusted EPS was up a sizable 70% YoY.

It’s critical to note that its Alani Nu acquisition is also reflected in these sales numbers, helping explain why it’s such an outlier. The acquisition accounted for $301.2 million.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Celsius Holdings would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling.

Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s EPS outlook amid a harsh operating environment, with the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Let’s take a closer look at what’s going on.

Builders FirstSource

Down 11% in 2025, BLDR shares have faced pressure on the back of a challenging operating environment. Quarterly results have largely skewed sentiment, though strength off 2025 lows does bode favorably.

Sales and adjusted EPS fell 5% and 32% YoY, respectively, throughout its latest quarter.

The company’s YoY sales growth rates have been primarily negative over recent years, a big reason, alongside a challenging housing market, behind the plunge from all-time highs.

Margins have also been squeezed due to the less-than-ideal environment, resulting in a profitability crunch.

Bottom Line

Negative earnings estimate revisions, stemming from a challenging operating environment, paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Builders FirstSource is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, the best idea would be to focus on stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

Can Permian Connection Brighten XOM, CVX and COP's Outlook?

The Permian is the most prolific oil and natural gas play in the United States. With multiple layers of shale rocks, the basin has significant potential for oil and natural gas resources. Integrated energy giant Chevron Corp. noted that, according to Wood Mackenzie, known for providing services related to energy research and consultancy, the Permian will account for roughly 70% of the Lower 48’s oil production before 2040. Hence, energy majors like Chevron, Exxon Mobil Corp. and ConocoPhillips with significant Permian footprints secure a bright outlook.

3 Permian Stocks: CVX, XOM & COP

Chevron stated on its second-quarter 2025earnings callthat it has been producing in the most prolific basin for approximately a century, with operations spanning 2 million net acres. On 75% of the land, CVX owns mineral interests, and hence, it will not have to pay big royalties like many upstream players, thereby securing a cost advantage. In the Permian, CVX has been producing record oil equivalent volumes, aiding its upstream business.

ExxonMobil’s core upstream assets comprise the Permian and offshore Guyana. In the Permian, XOM has highly productive acres, where operations could be significantly economical. By the end of this decade, XOM expects its Permian production to grow to 2.3 million oil equivalent barrels. Also, XOM stated on its latestearnings callthat it has a huge inventory of well locations to sustain production for decades.

ConocoPhillips has operations in the Lower 48, which comprise the Permian, the most prolific basin in the United States. In the second quarter of 2025, Permian was responsible for roughly 56% of the Lower 48’s total production, clearly suggesting the importance of the most productive basin for backing COP’s bottom line.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.