Celsius Holdings acquires Big Beverages for $75M

November 01, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Celsius Holdings (CELH) announced the acquisition of Big Beverages for $75M. The transaction was completed using cash on hand and closed on November 1. The transaction provides Celsius with a 170,000-square-foot, modern manufacturing and warehouse facility that is expected to provide greater supply chain control, quicker innovation cycles and greater production flexibility. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Big Beverages is a longtime Celsius co-packer, and the facility will continue to be principally dedicated to the manufacture of Celsius products. The Big Beverages management team and workforce are expected to remain with the operation.

Read More on CELH:

