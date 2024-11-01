Celsius Holdings acquires Big Beverages for $75M

Celsius Holdings (CELH) announced the acquisition of Big Beverages for $75M. The transaction was completed using cash on hand and closed on November 1. The transaction provides Celsius with a 170,000-square-foot, modern manufacturing and warehouse facility that is expected to provide greater supply chain control, quicker innovation cycles and greater production flexibility. Charlotte, North Carolina-based Big Beverages is a longtime Celsius co-packer, and the facility will continue to be principally dedicated to the manufacture of Celsius products. The Big Beverages management team and workforce are expected to remain with the operation.

